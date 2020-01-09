<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has cautioned Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen after missing out of 2019 young African player of the year award on Tuesday night, January 7, in Cairo.

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi claimed CAF young player of the year award ahead of the Nigerians during the ceremony in the Egypt capital, but Adepoju is tipping the pair for greatness in the future.

Reacting moments after the awards, Adepoju took to the social media, to reassure both players that missing out of the CAF award is not the end of their career.

No Caf Youth Player of the Year, no problem! dear @chukwueze_8 and @victorosimhen9 come on, cheer up because the future belongs to you. Never give up! #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/5hUpHZJwLk — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) January 7, 2020

“No CAF Youth Player of the Year, no problem! dear Chukwueze and Osimhen come on, cheer up because the future belongs to you. Never give up,” Adepoju tweeted.

Interestingly, Osimhen and Chukwueze were among Eagles squad members that claimed third-place at AFCON 2019 and have continued to excel in their respective clubs in Europe.