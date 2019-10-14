<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Super Eagles retired ace midfield maestro, Mutiu Adepoju, on Monday called on Nigerians to get behind the national team, the Super Eagles toward a better team performance.

Adepoju made the call in an interview with newsmen on the heels of the Genort Rohr-tutored team’s stellar performance against five-time World Champions, the Selecaos of Brazil on Sunday.

Newsmen report that the Super Eagles got to a well-deserved 1-1 draw against the star-studded Brazil team at the Singapores National Stadium.

The Super Eagles drew the first blood in the 34th minute through the in-form Glasgow Rangers Midfielder, Joe Aribo, who lashed the ball in the net in spite of being sandwiched by the Brazilian defenders.

The 27-year-old Brazil’s Real Madrid export, Carlos Casemiro, however, saved the blushes of the team when he cancelled Aribos stunner in the 46th minutes of the second half.

Adepoju said that Nigerians should support the team more rather than comparing them with other team before them.

“It is a friendly game. The Eagles played very well just like they did against the Ukraine team. Talking about the quality in the team, football is changing all over the world.

“There is no almighty Brazil again because teams are getting stronger all over the world. Talking about the Eagles, they really played well on Sunday.

“The quality is what they should build on toward other big games; we need to get things in perspective. The players are professionals, so, we don’t need to compare them with the class of 1994.

“The team needs to win more games and tournament, they are on the right track and we should all encourage them,” he said.