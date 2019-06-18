<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mutiu Adepoju, a former Nigeria international, has played down Super Eagles’ poor scoring form of late, but believes the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks of this weekend in Egypt will bring out the best in the three-time champions’ attacking potential.

In their recent three international games, Super Eagles have managed just one goal and conceded same number.

Against Pharaohs of Egypt in Asaba, the Eagles put one past the North Africans but could not find the back of the net against Zimbabwe, in Asaba and Senegal, in Ismaila, Egypt.

This has raised concerns about the Super Eagles’ scoring ability as the big African football party gets underway in Egypt this weekend.

However, Adepoju tells completesports.com there is nothing to worry about the Super Eagles’ pre-tournament scoring drought, stressing in strong terms that the showpiece in Egypt will bring out the best in the team’s attacking potentia.l

“I don’t think there is anything to worry about Super Eagles not scoring goals in pre AFCON friendly games,” Adepoju says.

“At this stage, coaches use such (friendly) games to try out tactical options and players compatibility.

“Don’t forget that the championship is about kicking off so the players would be cautious in tune up games to avoid injuries that could rule them out of the tournament.

“So, for me, not scoring in three games or scoring only a goal in three pre-tournament games should not dampen anybody’s spirit.

“The Nations Cup is the main thing and I believe it will bring out the best in the team especially in the area of attack and goal scoring,” Adepoju emphasised.

Super Eagles will begin their 2019 AFCON campaign on Saturday, June 22, with a Group B clash against the Swallows of Burundi before taking on the Syli Nationale of Guinea and the Barea of Madagascar on June 26 and 30 respectively.