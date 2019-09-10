<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ambassador of Nigeria to Sudan, Musa Mamman, has backed the Olympic Eagles ahead of their crucial clash with their Sudanese counterparts.

Sudan stunned Nigeria 1-0 in a 2019 U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Omdurman last week.

Mamman lifted the spirit of the players with kind words, saying that even though they lost the encounter by a lone goal, they fought hard and were certainly not disgraced.

“I am here to convey to you the goodwill message of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR),” Mamman said.

“Even though we lost, we played a very good game and I have confidence in our ability to overturn the deficit and win by a clear margin in the return leg next week.

“You have the ability and the capacity to qualify for the championship,” he added.

“I urge you to be firm and resolute as you look forward to the second leg because about 200 million Nigerians are behind you in this campaign.”

The second-leg match is set to be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Tuesday.