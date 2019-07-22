<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Liberia FA boss and Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee member, Musa Bility, has urged Nigerians to be proud of a football administrator like NFF president and CAF executive committee member, Amaju Pinnick in the wake of recent happenings in the top ranks of Africa’s supreme football governing body.

Bility described Pinnick as a very honest administrator who has been selfless in his service as a CAF top shot and has taken Nigeria to very great heights in football administration.

“The worst decision ever made by CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad was not to have kept Pinnick as the first vice president. Amaju is a symbol of unity and a rallying point whenever there was any issue amongst members, only God knows what will happen now but Nigerians should be proud of this man who has brought greatness to Nigeria,” he stated.

Bility equally shed more light on the recent happenings in CAF and the CAF-FIFA collaboration, stating that the apex football body in Africa requires a very thorough forensic audit and even with the body enmeshed in serious financial scandals, Pinnick’s name has never been mentioned at all.

“A very thorough forensic audit has to be conducted to cleanse CAF and I can boldly say that Pinnick is a man with integrity and has never been involved in any form of corruption, whether financial or material,” he wrapped up.

At the CAF 41st General Assembly held in Cairo last Thursday, Amaju Pinnick was not proposed for a return as CAF 1st vice president by CAF supremo, Ahmad. D.R Congo’s Constant Omari was upgraded to that position. Pinnick, however, remains a member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA competitions.