



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho deserves to be respected because he is “one of the best in the world”, says Chelsea counterpart Maurizio Sarri.

United take on Mourinho’s former club at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with the Portuguese still under pressure to turn his side’s season around after four wins from their first eight games.

Mourinho has previously said there is a “manhunt” against him.

“We are talking about a coach who has won everything,” Sarri said.

“He has won everywhere. So I think I have to respect him, but I think also that you all have to respect him.

“He is a very good coach, a very good manager – one of the best in the world.”