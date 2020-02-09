<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Moses Simon is excited with his consistent performances for French Ligue 1 side Nantes and has expressed his desire to remain with the club going forward.

The Nigerian international is currently on loan at Nantes from Levante of Spain where he struggled for game time following his transfer from Belgian side Gent in the summer of last season.

Simon has been a consistent performer for Nantes and has scored eight goals and provide eight other goals in 25 matches across all competitions for Nantes.

Ahead of Saturday’s Ligue 1 game against Dijon, Simon told journalists during the pre-match conference that he’s enjoying his time with the team and eager to remain at Nantes.

“Yes of course, I want to stay.





“I feel very good at Nantes. However, my future does not depend solely on me!” On his best position, he said: “I prefer to play on the left wing, it is naturally my position.

“However, I place myself according to the choices of the coach and his needs.” On the Dijon clash, Simon said: “It’s a good team, we go there to win. All points are important in this championship.”

Meanwhile, Nantes head coach, Christian Gourcuff has praised the Nigerian international for his good showings and labelled him as threat to defenders in the league .

“He is an extremely interesting player. He has an individual capacity to make differences. He is fast, technical, very strong. Obviously, for a defense, he is a poison! He is a very good recruit for Nantes.”