Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has expressed that the prior knowledge they have about South Africa will prove helpful when both teams clash in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final tie in Cairo today.

Simon was in the Eagles team that collapsed 2-0 against the Bafana Bafana two years ago in Uyo and he asserted that they are facing a team they have known very well after placing a little often in recent years.

The Levante of Spain midfielder admitted that the South Africans are improved version of the team they have faced in the past but that they would show them that they have also improved better than they did against Madagascar during the group stage.

“This is a game we have to play with all that we have,” Simon said. “We know it will be a very tough game because we are going to face a team will know very well. We have played a lot of games together in recent years and we want to beat them this term.

“The home loss in Uyo was very embarrassing but we have moved on from that loss and are eager to pay them back after they escaped defeat at home in the reverse fixture of the 2019 AFCON qualifier.”