Despite some notable absentees, Moses Simon, has assured the Super Eagles are ready to do battle with rivals Cameroon in a friendly Friday in Vienna, Austria.

Nigeria will be without Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as well as several defenders like Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo and Kevin Akpoguma.

However, Moses Simon maintained the Eagles will be up to the task Friday night in Vienna.





“Cameroon will not be easy, but we are ready for them,” the FC Nantes winger assured ahead of the clash against the Indomitable Lions.

The two teams will also have a rematch on June 8 at the same venue.

The winger, who scored in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Cameroon, missed the AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho in March.