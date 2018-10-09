



Super Eagles and Levante winger, Moses Simon, says the team is determined to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and has urged the fans to come out in large numbers to support them in their qualifying match against Libya on Saturday.

Gernot Rohr’s men will host the Mediterranean Knights in a Group E matchday-three encounter at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday

The reverse fixture is billed for Sfax Tunisia, the adopted home ground of Adel Amrouche’s men.

The West Africans have failed to qualify for the AFCON finals since conquering the entire continent at the 2013 edition in South Africa.

The three-time AFCON winners opened their campaign in the qualifiers with a shocking 2-0 home loss to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa but edged out Seychelles 3-0 in Victoria on matchday-two.

Libya top the group with four points same as South Africa who have an inferior goal difference, while the Super Eagles occupy third position with three points. Seychelles who lost there first two games are at the bottom.

“We all want to be part of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations. We will take our chances in both games and give our best,” Super Eagles’ Twitter handle quoted Simon on Tuesday.

“We urge our fans to wear green and white and fill up the stadium on match day.

Simon is back in the Super Eagles after missing out on a place in their 2018 FIFA World Cup squad in Russia due to injury.

He also missed the Super Eagles last qualifying fixture against Seychelles as a result of injury.