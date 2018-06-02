Moses Simon has promised to be ‘back soon, stronger and better’ after missing out on the chance to represent Nigeria at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The player sustained a hip injury and after undergoing three examinations – the last which took place in London on Thursday as the rest of the Super Eagles were preparing for a friendly against England – was ruled out of the quadrennial tournament on Friday.

Simon is expected to spend at least three weeks on the sidelines, and the decision to leave him out means coach Gernot Rohr now has two more players to drop from his remaining team of 25.

The 22-year-old who became a cog member of Rohr’s setup during the qualifiers, having played crucial roles in four of the six games, has taken to the social media to thank his fans and assured to return soon, while spurring his teammates to do the country proud at the Mundial.

“I will like to thank all my fans for the love, support and prayers during this trying time, you all are amazing people it’s just a pity that I couldn’t make it to Russia but man proposes but God disposes,” Simon wrote on Instagram.

“I will definitely be back soon, stronger and better.

“To the Super Eagles, I wish you all d best of luck in Russia go and make us proud.”

After Saturday’s tune-up encounter against the Three Lions at Wembley, the three-time African champions wrap up preparations for the Mundial with a friendly against Czech Republic on June 6.

They are paired with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.