



Nigeria attacker Moses Simon has called on the Super Eagles faithful to rally behind Gernot Rohr and his troops in Uyo on Saturday.

The West Africans play host to Libya in the third round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group stage qualifiers this coming weekend, aiming to rise above their counterparts in Group E.

Nigeria suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to South Africa in the opening round before a 3-0 thumping of the Seychelles in Victoria.

With games away to both Libya and Bafana Bafana to follow, Simon knows the importance of their home match against the Mediterranean Knights as they set their sights on Afcon qualification.

“We all want to be part of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations,” Simon is quoted as saying by NFF’s official twitter page.

“We will take our chances in both games and give our best. We urge our fans to wear green and white and fill up the stadium on match day.”

Simon has scored one goal in three appearances for Levante since his move from KAA Gent in August.