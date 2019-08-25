<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon enjoyed a memorable start to his career with Nantes by scoring the winning goal in the side’s 2-1 away win against Amiens at the Stade Credit Agricole de la Licorne on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old Levante loanee needed only 12 minutes to open his goalscoring account for The Canaries after coming on for Kader Bamba in the 73rd minute after Khalifa Coulibaly opened the scoring for Nantes in the 53rd minute, while Bongani Zungu equalised for the hosts in the 71st minute.

Moses Simon with the winner for Nantes. Video📺 – @beINSPORTS pic.twitter.com/ZK3h6n0uaV — Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) August 24, 2019

Simon became the first Nigerian player to score on his debut for Nantes, which Samson Siasia and Chidozie Awaziem did not manage to achieve in their maiden appearance against Saint-étienne and Lille respectively.

Super Eagles winger was denied a second goal when his header came off the woodwork in the closing minutes.

Nantes welcome Montpellier to Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau in their game before the first international break of the 2019-20 season.