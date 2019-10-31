<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was on target thrice as Nantes demolished Paris FC 8-0 in Wednesday’s French League Cup fixture.

Going into the encounter, Simon had fired blanks as the Canaries bowed 1-0 to Monaco in Friday’s Ligue 1 game.

However, against the Ligue 2 outfit, the Nigeria international was in sparkling form as his first-half goals sent Paris FC home with heads bowed low.

Moses put La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau giants ahead after 22 minutes with Thody Elie Youan increasing the lead eight minutes later thanks to Imran Louza’s assist.

Youan set up the former Levante man for his second goal after 35 minutes before completing his treble in the 43rd minute after Ludovic Blas had made it 4-0 seven minutes earlier.

In Scotland, Joe Aribo bagged two assists as Glasgow Rangers recorded a 4-0 away win against Ross County.