Super Eagles forward Moses Daddy Simon has revealed the reason behind his temporary switch to French Ligue 1 side Nantes FC on a season-long loan from Spanish La Liga outfit Levante.

Moses said culture shock and his inability to speak the language contributed to what he described as an “average” season for Levante where he made 24 appearances and scored one goal and created another in all competitions last season.

He said, that, “I would say [my season with Levante was] average because my first season there, I needed to adapt with the language because I think ninety per cent of my club don’t speak English, so I need to adapt to know their culture,” he revealed.

Moses Simon seems to have found his feet in France and has quickly become indispensable to his new side who are second in the French league.