<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has been nominated for Nantes Player of The Month Award for August.

Simon is nominated along three of his teammates; Abdoulaye Toure, Nicolas Pallois and Fabio.

The winger who is loan at Nantes from Spanish LaLiga club, Levante has impressed in his first two games for the club.

The 25-year-old scored the winning goal on his debut against Amiens and also provided the assist for the team’s winning goal in his first full start against Montpellier last weekend.

He has teamed up with the national team ahead of their friendly against Ukraine on September 10 in Dnipro.

Votes will be carried out online with fans given till Tuesday to complete their votes.