Nigeria winger Moses Simon has been nominated for Nantes player-of-the–month for March.

Simon scored two goals in three league appearances for the club in the month.

The 25-year-old scored in the 2-1 home defeat to Reims and the 2-1 away win against champions Paris Saint-Germain.


He has scored five goals in 25 league appearances for Nantes this season.

Three other players; Pedro Chirivella, Alban Lafont and Randal Kolo Muani are also in the running for the award.

