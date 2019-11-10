<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Moses Simon has been named Nantes player of the month for October.

In a voting process conducted by the club, Simon won 62 per cent of the votes to beat Nicolas Pallois, Mehdi Abeid and Andrei Girotto to the award.

Simon scored four golas for Nantes in October including a hat-trick in the French Cup win against FC Paris.

The fomer Gent of Belgium player who joned Nantes on loan from Spanish club Levante in the summer has scored two goals in 10 league games for the club this season.

He will be presented with his award when Les Canaris tackle St-Etienne on Sunday (today) in a French Ligue 1 match.

Simon is in Nigeria’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against Benin and Lesotho.