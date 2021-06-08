Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has spoken about speculations he could change French Ligue 1 clubs after FC Nantes barely escaped relegation this past season.

Moses Simon has been widely linked with a move to OGC Nice even though he has at least two more years left on his Nantes contract.

However, he has chosen not to comment on his future.





“At the moment I am not the right person to speak on any transfer,” he said.

“I would prefer to leave this to my agent.”

Moses Simon though celebrated that ‘The Canaries’ will still be campaigning in the French top league come next season.

“The most important thing was that we stayed up in Ligue 1,” he said.

“It’s good for the club and for my profile too.”