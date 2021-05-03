Moses Simon has earned his first selection this season in the French Ligue 1 Team of Week by L’Equipe after a superlative showing for FC Nantes.

At the weekend, the Super Eagles winger scored a goal and provided an assist for Nantes to win 4-1 at Brest and boost their hopes of escaping relegation.





He has now scored six goals in a very troubled campaign for ‘The Canaries’ during which they sacked two coaches.

Nantes will be hoping for more from their Nigeria star to stay up with three rounds of matches to the end of the season.