



Moses Simon scored one of the goals for his French team FC Nantes to boost their survival hopes with a 3-1 win at Angers in a Ligue 1 game.

Nantes are 18th on the league table with 22 points in 25 games.

The former KAA Gent forward scored the opening goal of the game in the fourth minute.





He has now scored three goals in 15 games.

He lasted for an hour before he was replaced with Kader Bamba.

The 25-year-old player has played for UD Levante (Spain), Gent (Belgium) and Trencin (Slovakia).