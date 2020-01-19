<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has expressed his sadness over Nantes home defeat to Lyon, in their French Cup round of 32 clash on Saturday.

Simon scored Nantes’ third goal with four minutes remaining in the game but Lyon held on to progress into the next round.

Aside from getting on the score sheet, Simon also had two assists for his side.





Despite the defeat, Simon thanked Nantes fans for their support to the team.

He also stated that they will have to put the disappointing result behind them.

“Thanks to all the fans for the massive support last night not the result we wanted but we have to move on,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.