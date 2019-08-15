<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Moses Simon has joined French Ligue 1 club FC Nantes on a season long loan deal from LaLiga side, Levante.

Nantes have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Simon is the third Nigeria international to join a French club this summer following Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru’s arrival at Lille and Monaco respectively.

The 24-year-old scored one goal in 19 league appearances for Levante last season.

Simon previously had stints in Europe with Slovakia’s, AS Trencin and KAA Gent in the Belgian League.

The winger scored 13 goals in 33 matches across all competitions during his one season stay with Trencin.

In three seasons with Gent, he featured in 136 games, scored 21 goals and recorded 18 assists.

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.