Levante have shipped off Moses Simon on a season-long loan to French ligue 1 side Nantes and according to the Super Eagles attacking midfielder, he was looking forward to the new challenge.

The French Ligue 1 outfit have the option to sign the 24-year-old winger on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

“I’ve always known about the competitive nature of the French league when I played in Belgium with Gent,” Simon told BBC Sport.

“The challenge is not to prove myself here but to show that together with Nantes we can deliver against some of Europe’s finest players.

“I love what I’ve seen and heard about the club. The management have a strong plan and I feel honoured to be a part of it.

“The manager is well known in world football and I hope together we can achieve amazing things together.”