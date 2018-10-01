.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, is thrilled to enjoy his first LaLiga Santander win with Levante following Sunday’s 2-1 home win against Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Simon linked up with Levante from Belgian club, KAA Gent this summer but his debut for the club was delayed due to an injury he picked up in a pre-season clash against Real Zaragoza.

His debut for the club against Sevilla last weekend ended on a sour note as Levante were completely pulverized 6-2 at home by their opponent.

That was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Real Valladolid on Wednesday where Simon was introduced as an 88th minute substitute for Pedro Lopez.

Levante however recovered from the two disappointing defeats and earned a hard-fought win against Alaves on Sunday courtesy of goals from David Jason and Antonio Garcia Aranda.

Simon came in for Jason on the hour mark for his third league appearance for the club.

“I want to thank God for my first Victory and also to thank the fans for coming out to support us, we will keep fighting and working hard #macholevente🔴,” Simon tweet on his Twitter handle.

The Paco Lopez’s men will face Getate in their next La Liga game on Saturday.