<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles forward Moses Simon was on parade for FC Nantes as his goal was enough to see off OGC Nice in a French Ligue One Match at the Stade de la Beaujoire yesterday.

FC Nantes had started the game so well creating several opportunities but couldn’t break the visitor’s resolve not until Moses Simon’s intervention in the 84th minute.

Subsequently, his goal was enough to take Christian Gourcuff’s side to second on the log with 19 points, 3 points shy of PSG who are at the summit of French Ligue One Table.

The Nigeria winger, who is on a season-long loan from Spanish La Liga Outfit, Levante UD has endured a difficult couple of years in the European big leagues since his breakout spell at Gent.

The 24-year old was invited by Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rhor for the October 13th friendly against Brazil in Singapore.

Moses, who completed 85% of his passes in the final third as well as having a game high four shots at goal, will be aiming to bring his A game when the Super Eagles take to field against the Selecao.