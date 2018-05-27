Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, is confident that he will shrug off the thigh injury he sustained in his second training session with the Super Eagles in Uyo and be be fit to play against England in an international friendly match.

The KAA Gent Winger who underwent a scan on Saturday to determine the extent of the thigh injury hopes to be fully fit before the friendly game against the Three Lions next weekend at the Wembley Stadium.

“I am confident I will be in good shape for the friendly against England next week,” Simon said from Nigeria’s camp in Port Harcourt.

“And I’m ready for the upcoming challenges, but I have to be cautious not to aggravate the the pains, but I want to give my all in every training session to make the final squad.”

Meanwhile, William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem and Joel Obi are also nursing knocks from training and remain a major doubts for Monday’s friendly against DR Congo in Port Harcourt.