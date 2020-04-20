<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria international Moses Simon has revealed that it took him time before he could adapt to life in Europe.

The Nantes forward, who is on loan from Levante, has now spent seven years in Europe since signing a pre-contractual agreement with AFC Ajax on 10th May 2013 while at GBS Academy before making his first appearance for the Dutch club on 13 July 2013 in pre-season friendly match against De Graafschap.

The Super Eagles winger shared his experience during his early days in Europe in a live Instagram interview with Ojbsports.

“It was difficult adjusting to life in Europe. For the first two days we were put in a hotel but I couldn’t eat the food. They served pork and I don’t eat pork, so I survived on bread and water. Eventually they placed me with an English speaking family as my guardians.

Narrating his grass to grace story, the 24-year-old said,”I was born in Kaduna with my first academy being GBS academy. Early days I would train three times a day. I would get up at 5am for a run getting back at 7.30am. I would then do ball work with Innocent Bonke who now plays for Malmö between 9am and 11am. Finally I would play Street football in the afternoon. My father was in the army.





“I went for screening with Kaduna United, but they were dragging it out for 8 months. I had to hustle for transport fare to be going for screening everyday. We (Innocent and I) would do bricklaying to get money for transport.

“One day I got a call from GBS academy. They offered me twice the money being offered by Kaduna academy. At that time the KD United players had not even been paid for five months. The coach drove to my house that night to give me the money and said, let’s go. Of course I couldn’t just leave, I had to consult with my family.

“My dad didn’t want me to play, rather to stay in school. So I chose a secondary school that plays football I was still a young boy. GBS academy became my first club eventually.

“I eventually moved to Ajax youth team in Amsterdam before Trencin in Slovakia and KAA Gent in Belgium. I enjoyed playing with the left back in Gent, Nana Aware, a Ghanaian. We played very well together and used to communicate on the pitch in pigin English. It was whilst I was at Ajax that I got the call up for the Under 20,” he said.