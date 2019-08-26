<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon is delighted after scoring winning goal on his debut for French Ligue 1 club, FC Nantes.

The 24-year-old Levante loanee needed only 12 minutes to open his goalscoring account for The Canaries after coming on for Kader Bamba in the 73rd minute to net the winner in the 2-1 away win against Amiens SC on Saturday.

Simon was denied a second goal when his header came off the woodwork in the closing minutes and he became the first Nigerian player to score on his debut for Nantes, which Samson Siasia and Chidozie Awaziem did not manage to achieve in their maiden appearance against Saint-étienne and Lille respectively.

FC Nantes are currently in ninth position in the Ligue 1 after three games but his side host Montpellier in their next Ligue one game on Sunday, August 31 before the first international break of the 2019-20 season.