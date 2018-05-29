KAA Gent forward Moses Simon has emotionally revealed that he keeps his fingers crossed regarding featuring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and his fate will be finally decided on Friday.

Super Eagles Gernot Rohr, who has all but ruled Simon out of the World Cup due to an injury the 22-year-old is carrying, and the Nigerian Football Federation hierarchy have both agreed that another scan should be carried out on Simon on Thursday before a final decision is taken on the winger regarding his place in the World Cup squad, the player revealed.

“I will know my fate by Friday but it’s out of my hands,” Simon said shortly after the team’s departure from Port Harcourt to Abuja on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to talk about this, just wish me well.”

Rohr said just before the friendly with Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday that Simon’s chance of being fit for Russia were extremely slim, as the winger will need three to four weeks to fully recover. The Super Eagles’ first match at the Russia 2018 World Cup is on 16 June against Croatia, less than three weeks from now.

Simon featured in five games for the Super Eagles during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and scored once, providing two assists as Nigeria sealed their 2018 World Cup qualification.

Simon, a former youth international, has played 17 times for Nigeria at senior level and scored three goals.