



Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has extended his other side of life to the people of Obagaji Agatu community in Benue state where he’s currently constructing befitting roads and Drainage.

Moses who missed the last 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho due to the Covid-19 travel ban imposed by some European countries saddled himself with the responsibility of putting a smile on his own community with this initiative.

Recall that last year, the Nigerian international, constructed quite a number of boreholes for them so they could get access to portable water.





His efforts were applauded by social media users on Twitter after a Twitter handle made a tweet about what he is doing in his community. The tweet reads;

“Nigerian international, Moses Simon is constructing roads and drainages for his local community in Benue State, Nigeria. He plays for French club Nantes.”

He isn’t the only Super Eagles star who is trying his best to make life better for people in his community. The likes of Ahmed Musa and others are in one way or the other doing their best