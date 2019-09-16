<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Moses Simon has celebrated Nantes slim 1-0 win against Reims in their French Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

It was the home side third consecutive victory after a win and draw from their opening two games of the season.

Kalifa Coulibaly scored the decisive goal in the 69th minute.

Simon was replaced by Samuel Moutoussamy on the stroke of 90 minutes.

He took to the social media to express his happiness on the important victory.

“[email protected]🔰💪,”reads a tweet on his Twitter handle.

Simon, who is on loan at Nantes from Spanish club, Levante, has scored once and recorded one assist in three league outings for the club.