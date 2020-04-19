<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles Forward, Moses Simon has named Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia forward Ahmed Musa as the fastest player in the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Musa who replaced John Mikel Obi as the captain of the Super Eagles is known for his electrifying pace and killer instinct since joining the Super Eagles set up.

However, Moses, 24, who is equally fast has now declared the former Leicester City man as the fastest in the current Eagles and believed he will cross the 100m finish line ahead of anyone.





“If we are to run a 100m race, I believe Ahmed Musa will cross the finish line before me”. He told Objsports.

Moses is enjoying a debut season in the French ligue 1, before the campaign was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The winger who is on loan at Nantes from LA liga side Levante has played 33 times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria scoring 5 goals.

He made his debut the Super Eagles against Uganda back in 2015,he came as a replacement for German based Anthony Ujah.