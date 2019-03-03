



Victor Moses bagged the winning goal as Fenerbahce eased their relegation fears following a 3-2 home win against Caykur Rizespor in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Sukru Saracoğlu Stadium on Saturday.

The duo of Chidozie Awaziem, Azubuike Okechukwu and Aminu Umar were also in action for Rizespor in the game.

Fenerbahce went behind as early as the fifth minute when Hassan Ali Kaldirim conceded an own goal.

Serder Aziz levelled scores for the hosts in the 22nd minute.

Spanish international Roberto Soldado put Fenerbahce in the driving seat in the 40th minute.

Dario Melnjak restored parity for the visitors in the 55th minute to put more pressure on the home team.

Moses however bagged the winning goal for his side from the spot four minutes from time.

He was replaced by Eljif Elmas in the 90th minute of the encounter.

The winger who is on loan at Fenerbahce from Chelsea has now scored two goals in six appearances for the club.

Awaziem who put in a fine performance featured for the entire duration of the game.

Okechukwu was replaced by Musa Cagiran two minutes from time, while Aminu Umar was substituted by Braian Samudo 17 minutes from time.