



Moses Ogbu has signed a two-year contract with Chinese club Wuhan FC, who also parade former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins.

The club, who are based in the city where the Coronavirus Pandemic was said to have emanated, were relegated from the Chinese Super League last year.

Ogbu, 30, scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 25 matches for Swedish club Mjallby last season.

His agent, Gustaf Grauers, said the transfer to China has been completed.





“I have never had a player where there has been as much interest in a transfer window as there has been for Moses in this window,” he told FotbolDirekt.

“He had a plethora of options. With this club, however, it has been clear for quite some time.

“But it has been an incredible amount of paperwork and administrative work to get him there. He flew to Beijing last night. Because of the Corona, everything has dragged on for so long.”