Morocco and Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech has won the Dutch Footballer of the Year award known as the Gouden Schoen (Golden Boot).

He succeeds his international team-mate Karim El Ahmadi, who tookthe award last year for his feats with Feyenoord.

The 25-year-old scored nine goals in 34 appearances for Ajax last season as they finished second in the Eredivisie.

The award is given by newspaper De Telegraaf in partnership with the Dutch football federation.

Ziyech, who was part of the Atlas Lions squad at the World Cup in Russia, becomes the third Moroccan to receive the award after El Ahmadi last year and Mounir El Hamdaoui in 2009.

Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony was the winner in 2013 after his stand out season with Vitesse Arnhem.