Morocco international Amine Harit has been involved in a fatal car crash in Marrakesh only days after the Atlas Lions’ World Cup campaign ended, according to his club side Schalke.

The Bundesliga club released a club statement on Saturday, which confirmed that Harit was at the wheel when the accident occurred on Friday.

“On Saturday, sporting director Christian Heidel managed to contact Harit, who is still in shock,” the statement began. “The player described the terrible events of the previous night.

“As the driver of the car, he had no way of preventing the tragic accident,” it continued. “The police have recorded the accident.

“After delivering his testimony, Harit was able to leave the police station, and the 21-year-old is currently staying with his family in Morocco, where he is being cared for.

“First and foremost, Amine’s deep compassion, as well as that of all of us at FC Schalke 04, goes to the victim’s relatives. We are currently in constant contact with Amine.”

21-year-old Harit, who was one of the breakout stars of the Bundesliga campaign, started for Morocco in their World Cup opener against Iran, but didn’t play again in the tournament.

In an earlier report from Hespress, the Moroccan source stated that Harit attempted to flee the scene of the crime after the accident, but was prevented from leaving by bystanders.

Herve Renard’s side were eliminated in the first round after taking one point from their three fixtures against Iran, Portugal and Spain.