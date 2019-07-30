<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Morocco Football Federation have turned their attention to 1988 French World Cup winner Laurent Blanc for the vacant managerial position after Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr snubbed North Africa nations.

The 53-year-old former Girondins Bordeaux, Paris Saint Germain coach is expected to replace Hervé Renard who left Atlas Lions after a round of 16 exits against the Benin Republic in the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to dailymorocco .com claims that the North Africa side have made an approach to Blanc over taking over ex-Zambia and Ivory Coast coach after the Football Federation try to lure Rohr who guided Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the AFCON 2019 finals, but the German declined the offer and choose to fulfil his contractual obligations with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Blanc, a member of France World Cup-winning squad on home soil in 1998 has been without a job since leaving Ligue 1 outfit, Paris Saint Germain in 2016.

If former Manchester United center-back is confirmed, he will become the 39th coaching appointment for the Moroccan national team since Karbi Ben Barek in 1957, and the 33rd head coach from 11 countries to be in charge of the Atlas Lions.

Blanc will be in his fourth coaching job, and the second at the helm of a national team but he will become the eighth Frenchman to be a coach the Moroccan national team after Kader Firoud, Guy Gluzeau, Just Fontein, Henri Michel, Philip Trousier, Roger Lemerre and Herve Renard.