Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup has passed crucial evaluation tests from FIFA.

It means there will now be a vote at FIFA Congress between Morocco and a joint bid from the USA, Mexico and Canada for the right to host the tournament.

The vote will take place in Moscow on June 13, just a day before the opening game of the Russia 2018 World Cup when the hosts play Saudi Arabia.

The FIFA Evaluation Task Force has inspected both bids and visited the countries involved.

There had been concerns that should the Task Force think one of the bids has not satisfied its criteria, it would remove them from the voting process.

Both bids claim they can successfully host the tournament in 2026, however, FIFA president Gianni Infantino is thought to prefer the combined North American candidacy, largely due to the amount of money a World Cup in the region could generate.