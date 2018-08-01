Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact are interested in acquiring Nigerian striker Fanendo Adi on loan from FC Cincinnati for the remainder of the 2018 MLS season.

Montreal Impact showed interest in acquiring the striker before he was transferred to USL side FC Cincinnati.

Impact are in the market for a striker and are interested in acquiring the former Portland Timbers hitman on a short-term loan deal before the transfer window closes on August 8.

FC Cincinnati will enter MLS as an expansion team in 2019.

FC Cincinnati are playing the 2018 season in the lower division USL