



Sevilla have confirmed that Monchi has returned to the club to take up the role of director of football.

The Liga club confirmed the news on Sunday, indicating that he will take up the role from March 18 following his departure from the same role at Serie A club Roma last week.

Monchi had been linked with a move to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, but a return to his former club quickly became likely as Sevilla made contact with him this week in the wake of coach Pablo Machin’s sacking.

President Jose Castro revealed on Saturday that Sevilla were confident of bringing him back to the role he departed two years ago, telling reporters: “We think Monchi is the best. We have contacted him already and he has been very receptive. We have to agree on an idea of ​​the future and both parties are optimistic.”

Monchi himself seemed to hint at a possible return, too, tweeting an image which said: “The heart never forgets the place where it left its best beats”, with the former goalkeeper adding “Just this…which at the same time is a lot” in the caption.

And the Spanish side have now confirmed that the deal has gone through, announcing the deal on Sunday.