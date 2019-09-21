<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian international Henry Onyekuru will be targeting his 3rd start for his French Ligue 1 side, Monaco when they take on home side Reims tonight at the Stade Auguste-Dalaune in Reims.

Onyekuru has started two out of the theee games he has played since joining Monaco at the start of the season with the former Anderlecht striker still looking for his debut goal for the Ligue 1 side.

The 22-year old was in the starting line-up for Monaco in the 3-0 away loss to Metz playing for 70 minutes and also started in the 2-2 home draw against Nimes in which he was in action for 74 minutes.

Onyekuru played a cameo role in the 2-2 draw away to Strasbourg coming on as a 89th minute substitute and was an unused substitute when Monaco lost 3-4 at home to Marseille.

Monaco are yet to win any game going into the Round of 6 fixtures which has left them second to the last on the league table on only two points.