Former Ligue 1 Champions AS Monaco have part ways with ex-Super Eagles left-back Michael Emenalo after two-years.

The USA 1994 World Cup star arrived in Stade Louis in November 2017 to take up the position of Sports Director and part of his job description was to oversee recruitment of players.

Monaco made the announcement their official website that have confirmed that the club and Michael Emenalo decide to put an end to their collaboration.

“Michael Emenalo arrived in Monaco in November 2017 to take up the position of Sports Director. The latter thanks AS Monaco for giving him the opportunity to discover the French championship and wishes the Club and supporters a great season 2019/2020.

“AS Monaco also thanks Michael Emenalo for his commitment and wishes him all the best for his future projects.

Prior to joining Monaco, Emenalo was a technical director at Chelsea and worked with ten different head coaches.

Monaco lost 3-0 to Lyon in their opening match of the 2019-2020 season on Friday, August 9.