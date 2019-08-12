<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Henry Onyekuru has expressed gratitude to both Everton and Galatasaray as he looks set to take on a new challenge in Ligue 1 with Monaco.

Onyekuru completed a permanent switch from Everton to Monaco, in a deal which will keep him at the club until 2024, on Monday.

The Nigeria international joined Everton from Belgian outfit Eupen in the summer of 2017 but was immediately sent on loan to Anderlecht – where the forward spent the 2017/2018 campaign.

Following the expiration of his one year loan with the Belgian giants, Onyekuru was sent on another loan, to Galatasaray, for the 2018/2019 season.

The Aspire Academy graduate would play a vital role in the Turkish giants clinching a domestic double last season – notching a total of 16 goals in all competitions.

However, Everton’s acquisition of Moise Kean from Juventus and Alex Iwobi from Arsenal meant the 22-year-old forward was always going to find it difficult to earn quality game time at the Merseyside club.

Reacting to his move to Monaco, the Super Eagle thanked Everton for affording him the chance to experience what he termed ‘the best year of his career at Galatasaray’ and also expressed excitement in taking on the new challenge in France.

“I want to thank Everton for the opportunity and making it possible for me to experience the best year of my career at Galatasaray,” Onyekuru wrote on Twitter.

“My time in Turkey was nothing short of amazing! The supporters, the club and my teammates made me feel at home from Day 1!

“We made history, thank you.”

