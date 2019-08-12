<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru has completed a permanent switch from Everton to Monaco, in a deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.

Onyekuru could not play for the Toffees since his arrival from Eupen in June 2017 due to his inability to secure a work permit in England.

L’AS Monaco 🇲🇨 est heureux d’annoncer la signature d’Henry Onyekuru 🇳🇬 en provenance d’Everton. Le milieu offensif nigérian s’engage pour 5⃣ saisons. 📄👉 https://t.co/GmlcOAzrLK pic.twitter.com/AFByjDY93S — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 12, 2019

He was sent out on loan to Belgian First A club Anderlecht for the 2017-18 campaign before his temporary stint at Galatasaray last season.

During his stint in Turkey, Onyekuru scored 16 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, including 14 efforts in the league, which helped the Lions secure the Super Lig title.

The 22-year-old’s signing comes as a reinforcement for Leonardo Jardim’s squad following their disappointing 3-0 loss to Lyon in their opening Ligue 1 fixture on Friday.

Onyekuru joins Senegal’s Seydou Sy, Morocco’s Youssef Ait Bennasser, South Africa’s Lyle Foster at Monaco for the 2019-20 campaign.