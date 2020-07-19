



Roberto Moreno has been relieved of his duties at Monaco after just seven months.

The Spanish tactician arrived at Stade Louis II in December and guided the club to ninth in Ligue 1 last season before the campaign was cancelled.





Paul Mitchell’s arrival as sporting director earlier this month seemed to be bad news for Moreno, and so it has proved.

The Cote d’Azur side confirmed via their social media accounts on Sunday that Moreno has left the club.

L’Equipe report that former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac is being lined up as his replacement.