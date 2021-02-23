



AS Monaco defender, Benoît Badiashile, has said he has no regrets turning down Manchester United.

Badiashile rejected an offer from United last summer and has impressed with ASM in his first full senior season this term.

The 19-year-old told RMC: “It’s the right choice. I haven’t had good seasons in Monaco. We played for survival.





“I really enjoy being at the top of the table. To continue with my training club is the right solution to take and with the season we are doing, it is the best decision I have made.

“No, I do not regret Manchester United at all.”