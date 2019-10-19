<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Another Nigerian Leke James wants Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to call him up for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Sierra Leone.

The 26-year-old Molde FC forward has been an impressive form for the Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s former side this season after finding back of the net 16 times to help the Town of Roses sit on top of Norwegian Eliteserien League 53 points from 24 games so far.

James has expressed his desire that Rohr would invite him to the Super Eagles in the nearest future after his exploit in the Norwegian top-flight he said via Brilla. “It’s something I have always hoped for, I believe with the experience I have been able to gather over the years, there is a lot I can offer to the team.”

“The Super Eagles is one of the best teams in the world, I say this because Nigeria has an abundance of talent that if properly harnessed can surpass any team in the world, we have a lot of creative and outstanding players all over the world, I believe if we are given the opportunity we can make the difference,” he said.

Molde welcome Haugesund to Aker Stadium in week 25 of the Norwegian Eliteserien League on Sunday evening.