



Juventus are interested in bringing Moise Kean back to Turin, but it’s reported he is determined to leave Everton permanently for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italy international has found the form of his life in Paris, scoring 17 goals in 33 competitive games.

Numerous reports over the last few days point to Juve attempting a return after he was sold to Everton for €27.5m plus bonuses in 2019.





However, these same sources also agree it is unlikely, because the 21-year-old is determined to continue his career at PSG.

It is currently just a dry loan, so there is no option to buy, and that must be discussed with Everton and agent Mino Raiola.

That price-tag will have soared from €27.5m plus bonuses to almost €50m.