



General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, is optimistic that the Super Eagles will beat the Mediterranean Knights of Libya over two legs in their 2019 AFCON qualifying double header on Saturday in Uyo and on Tuesday in Sfax Tunisia.

Sanusi said in Abuja that the Super Eagles were in high spirits and ready to make amends for their missing the last two editions of Africa Cup of Nations.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our effort to motivate the Super Eagles to a resounding victory in this first leg match to brighten our chances of qualifying for the 2019 AFCON billed for Cameroon,” Sanusi said.

“We know the Libyans are strong and play the typical free flowing game for which the South Africans are known for, but our coaches are working on how to neutralize them and hit them with goals to get the maximum three points.

“Our plan is to win in Abuja and try to also beat them in the return leg billed for Tunisia four days later and return to the top of the group. It is not going to be easy matches, but we have the quality to win the two matches”